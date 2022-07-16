Former East Carolina golfer wins annual Columbia City golf championship
Patrick Stephenson introduced himself to the Columbia area men’s golf scene in an emphatic way during the 2022 Midlands Chevy Dealers Columbia City Championship at The Spur at Northwoods.
An alumnus of North Carolina’s junior golf program who played in college at East Carolina University, Stephenson moved to Columbia about a year ago and made his first city championship an impressive one.
He capped the three-day tournament with a 5-under-par 67 Saturday, giving him a 10-under 206 total that bested the field by five strokes.
Headed into the final round with a one-shot edge over Chase Sturkie and two ahead of Cole Krantz, Stephenson took command with a pair of early birdies. He called a birdie from around trees on the seventh hole pivotal to maintaining his advantage with Sturkie applying heat with a long birdie putt.
Up by three shots at the turn, he birdied the 10th to boost his advantage and put his game in conservative mode. On the risk-reward par-4 14th, he played safe with an iron off the tee “after doing the math.”
“I knew I had an edge (on his playing partners) and anybody else would have to shoot 63 if I parred in,” he said. “I didn’t think that would happen.”
To be sure, he added another birdie on the par-3 16th. Stephenson, a left-hander, pondered taking a shot at professional golf after college, but, he said, “I decided a family and a career would be more important than a five- or six-year grind trying to make” the PGA Tour.
A friend introduced him to Joel Lourie, and a luncheon meeting turned into a job offer from Lourie’s Insurance agency. Stephenson earned the city title on his home course, which he plays three or four times a week after work.
“In looking for a place to play, I visited a lot of courses in the area,” he said. “There are a lot of good ones, but I really liked the Spur, and I joined here. It’s about 10 minutes from home and this time of the year I can get here and walk 18 in the evening.”
Defending champion Bronson Myers, who plays at Elon, matched Stephenson’s closing 67 and took second place at 211. Sturkie finished third at 213.
Bill Rabon cruised to a nine-shot win in the senior division, Tim Babb came from behind to take the super-senior competition and Cooper Scott earned the junior title. In the professional division completed Friday, Mid-Carolina Club pro Rohan Allwood edged the Spur assistant Burke Cromer in a three- hole playoff.
The tournament’s special recognition went to Tammie Hiller, who received the David Bennett Service to Golf Award for her behind-the-scenes work in tournament administration, and to Heung Kim, who received the Scott Hannon Sportsmanship Award.
Tournament chairman Bobby Foster announced that the 2023 city tourney will be played at Spring Valley Country Club.
Columbia City Championship Scores
Amateur Division
Patrick Stephenson 71-68-67 — 206
Bronson Myers 70-74-67 — 211
Chase Sturkie 71-69-73 — 213
Matthew Hutto 73-72-72 — 217
John O’brien 73-73-71 — 217
Cole Krantz 64-77-77 — 218
Harrison Long 75-71-74 — 220
Charlie Beiers 77-70-73 — 220
Timmy Smith 74-75-74 — 223
Robert Dargan 75-76-72 — 223
Martin Kershaw 71-72-81 — 224
Shaun McIntyre 74-74-76 — 224
Samuel Caldwell 75-77-72 — 224
Spencer Benton 73-75-78 — 226
Spencer Skiff 72-76-78 _ 226
Donald Taylor 75-73-78 — 226
Palmer Mason 81-75-71 — 227
Harrison Vance 75-73-79 — 228
Scott Sullivan 77-76-75 — 228
Keith Chichester 73-77-81 — 231
Herman Belton 73-78-80 — 231
Thomas Fox 79-74-78 — 231
George Richardson 81-75-75 — 231
Senior Division
Bill Rabon 69-66-76 — 211
Dan Sullivan 69-76-75 — 220
Heung Kim 71-77-75 — 223
Walter Odiorne 74-74-82 — 230
David Lovit 79-79-73 — 231
Brad Krapfel 77-76-79 — 232
Alan Gibson 78-78-83 — 239
Mark McClam 78-84-82 — 244
Russell Berry 80-79-86 — 245
Steve Swier 87-85-82 — 254
Super-Senior Division
Tim Babb 75-74-72 — 221
Robin Alley 77-75-72 — 224
Bob Edens 74-72-81 — 227
Joseph Horne 81-70-76 — 227
Mike Calkins 74-79-74 — 227
Carey Hite 74-77-79 — 230
Gus Sylvan 80-75-80 — 235
Delano Jones 78-79-79 — 236
Bob Buie 75-82-82 — 239
Balbir Minhas 84-79-77 — 240
Professional Division
X-Rohan Allwood 70-69 — 139
Burke Cromer 67-72 — 139
Quinn Rogan 77-67 — 144
Chase Butler 73-77 — 150
x-Won in a three-hole playoff
Comments / 0