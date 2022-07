An air conditioner plugged into a small extension cord that caused an electrical overload sparked a house fire in Seneca County early Monday morning. Investigators say the air conditioner was in a second-story bedroom window of a Fayette residence located at 3863 State Route 96. The overload melted through the wiring and caught surrounding clothes in the bedroom on fire. The two people inside the apartment were able to get out. No injuries were reported.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO