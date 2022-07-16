ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We had a laugh about it together': PSG boss Christophe Galtier sees the funny side as he dismisses speculation linking Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea with the Blues eyeing the Frenchman after landing Kalidou Koulibaly

By Abdi Rashid For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

New Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has dismissed speculation linking Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is aiming to bolster his defence this summer and has turned his attentions to the French centre back after securing the £34million signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

But Galtier says he has read the reports and has laughed about it with Kimpembe, though he didn't go as far as to rule out a possible transfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unl4u_0giEkw6l00
PSG boss Christophe Galtier has dismissed reports linking Presnel Kimpembe to Chelsea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZAs9A_0giEkw6l00

Speaking to L'Equipe, he said: 'I've read everything that has been said about Kimpembe. We even laughed about it together.

'I like him - he's a great centre back but what will happen, I don't know.'

Chelsea are in the market for defenders this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

The Blues confirmed the £34m signing of Koulibaly on Saturday and more reinforcements are expected before the start of the new season.

Alongside Nathan Ake - who now looks set to stay at Manchester City - Kimpembe is said to be at the top of the club's radar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkBqS_0giEkw6l00
Thomas Tuchel previously worked with Kimpembe during his time as the PSG manager 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nRCt_0giEkw6l00
Chelsea officially confirmed the signing of  Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli on Saturday

The 26-year-old has worked with Tuchel before during the German's two-and-a-half-year spell in charge at the Parc des Princes.

Kimpembe has spent his whole career at PSG, having joined at the age of nine, and has made 221 appearances for the club to date.

The signing of Koulibaly was Chelsea's second incoming this summer following the £50m arrival of Raheem Sterling earlier in the week.

Tuchel's side are hoping to build on last season's third-place finish as they failed to mount a title challenge.

The Stamford Bridge side will open the new season with a trip to Everton on August 6 before hosting bitter rivals Tottenham the following week.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

