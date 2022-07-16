ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: BTS' Suga Joins PSY For A Surprise Performance Of 'That That'

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piPu4_0giEkB3y00
Photo: Getty Images

BTS' Suga made a surprise appearance at PSY's latest show and fans are going wild.

PSY is currently on his Summer Swag 2022 tour and on Saturday (July 16) he played at the Jasmil Olympic stadium in Seoul, South Korea. However, he shocked the audience when he brought out Suga to play their collab "That That." The track dropped back in April and was produced and co-written by Suga. Now, the rapper is gearing up to release a solo project after BTS announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

Watch fan-shot videos of the performance below:

In an interview with Weverse Magazine, Suga opened up about his upcoming solo project. "I think that, when I release an album as Agust D, that’s a solo work with solo promotions, and I feel like I should use the same system that regular groups do when they’re promoting and have a lead single and a B-side," he said in response to how his work as a producer affects his solo efforts. He added, "I was thinking a lot recently that maybe I should shoot two music videos: one just there for the visuals, while the other is more focused on the listening experience. Ah, what should I do? I’m working hard on a follow-up to D-2."

