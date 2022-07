RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department reported on Facebook that they are seeking the public’s help with any information about a shooting reported Thursday morning in the 1700 block of North Maple Ave. Security camera footage obtained by the police department showed images of a vehicle of interest. It is a gray Nissan Armada. They believe the drivers of the vehicle may have exchanged gunfire with another vehicle. No injuries have been reported.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO