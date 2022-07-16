ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garcelle Beauvais Reminds Us Of Her Timeless Beauty In A Stunning Throwback Photo

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago
Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 / Getty

Garcelle Beauvais has always been stunning and she recently took us down memory lane when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself on her Instagram page, reminding us of her timeless beauty.

Taking to the platform, the model, actress, TV host, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself in a sepia filter. In the photo, the gorgeous model rocked black top and short set with an oversized button up collared shirt which she left open. She was all smiles and she showed off her stunning frame, posing for the effortless photograph that could not be considered a classic.

Once a beauty, always a beauty!

Garcelle Beauvais Reminds Us Of Her Timeless Beauty In A Stunning Throwback Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

