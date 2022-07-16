Stars don't believe they have to shed money to sign top RFAs

Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Dallas has roughly $11M in cap space per CapFriendly and still has to re-sign RFA winger Jason Robertson and RFA goaltender Jake Oettinger, assistant GM Scott White told Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News that the Stars don’t believe they’re in a position where they have to shed money to keep those two around. They have enough cap space left to sign one of the two to a long-term contract while the other would need to be on a short-term bridge deal but doing that would allow them to keep Radek Faksa and Denis Gurianov in the fold. To get both RFAs signed to long-term contracts, one of those two forwards and likely goalie Anton Khudobin would need to be moved out to open up extra cap flexibility. As a result, their summer shopping is likely done until Robertson and Oettinger put pen to paper on their new contracts.

