Dallas, TX

Stars don't believe they have to shed money to sign top RFAs

By Brian La Rose
 3 days ago
Dallas Stars left winger Jason Robertson. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Dallas has roughly $11M in cap space per CapFriendly and still has to re-sign RFA winger Jason Robertson and RFA goaltender Jake Oettinger, assistant GM Scott White told Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News that the Stars don’t believe they’re in a position where they have to shed money to keep those two around. They have enough cap space left to sign one of the two to a long-term contract while the other would need to be on a short-term bridge deal but doing that would allow them to keep Radek Faksa and Denis Gurianov in the fold. To get both RFAs signed to long-term contracts, one of those two forwards and likely goalie Anton Khudobin would need to be moved out to open up extra cap flexibility. As a result, their summer shopping is likely done until Robertson and Oettinger put pen to paper on their new contracts.

Elsewhere in the Central:

  • In an interview on ESPN 101, winger David Perron indicated he didn’t receive a formal contract offer from the Blues before eventually signing a two-year, $9.5M deal with Detroit. Perron and St. Louis GM Doug Armstrong both expressed mutual interest in a new contract getting reached, especially after the 34-year-old put up 57 points in 67 games last season. However, as Armstrong noted to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, his priority was shoring up the defense and Nick Leddy’s willingness to sign a four-year, $16M contract basically took any chance of them keeping Perron in the fold off the table.
  • Blackhawks prospect Landon Slaggert gave no consideration to turning pro after his sophomore season at Notre Dame, relays Scott Powers of The Athletic. The 20-year-old forward had 26 points in 40 games last season and was named to the United States’ roster for the postponed World Juniors. Powers adds that it would be surprising if the 2020 third-rounder doesn’t turn pro after the college season comes to an end, however, potentially creating a situation where Chicago could burn the first year of his entry-level deal right away and give him a taste of NHL action.

Comments / 0

 

Tampa Bay Lightning sign veteran D Ian Cole

The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed veteran defenseman Ian Cole, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who reports that the deal is worth $3M. Cole, 33, signs in Tampa Bay as the likely replacement for Jan Rutta, who is reportedly moving on after winning two Stanley Cups as Victor Hedman’s main partner. Cole’s $3M deal is a $100k raise from the $2.9M he made last season on the Carolina Hurricanes.
TAMPA, FL
Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
Chicago Blackhawks sign Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi to one-year, $3M deals

One of the biggest strategies for rebuilding clubs is signing buy-low candidates and then flipping them at the deadline, and the Chicago Blackhawks look like they’ll follow that path. Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have signed both Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi Wednesday. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic notes that it will be one-year deals for both, worth $3M each.
CHICAGO, IL
Evander Kane signs four-year extension with Oilers

Why sleep when you can sign contract extensions! The Edmonton Oilers and Evander Kane reached a late-night agreement on a new four-year contract, that will bring the winger back before he reaches unrestricted free agency. Kane himself announced the deal, which carries a cap hit of $5.125M. PuckPedia has the full breakdown:
Hurricanes re-sign forward Stefan Noesen to two-year deal

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team has reached a new agreement with forward Stefan Noesen on a two-year, partial two-way deal to keep him in the Carolina organization. The contract has a cap hit of $762,500, with the breakdown as follows:. 2022-23: $750,000 NHL salary, $500,000 minors salary,...
RALEIGH, NC
Blue Jackets sign Johnny Gaudreau to seven-year deal

After the Columbus Blue Jackets entered as a surprise team in the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes late this afternoon, the team has apparently signed the superstar forward, says Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline, who covers the Blue Jackets, reports that the deal is for seven years at an...
COLUMBUS, OH
Penguins expected to re-sign Rickard Rakell to six-year deal

As The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports, the Pittsburgh Penguins appear to be keeping their trade deadline acquisition around a while longer, re-signing forward Rickard Rakell. Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette adds that the contract is expected to be for six years at $5M per season. Pittsburgh had acquired Rakell at the trade deadline from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick, forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon, and goaltender Calle Clang.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jack Campbell signs five-year, $25M deal with Oilers

As expected, the Edmonton Oilers signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a long-term contract. The deal, according to Darren Dreger of TSN, will be for five years and a total of $25M. Campbell’s signing in Edmonton had long been rumored, and it has now been confirmed by the league’s insiders just seconds into the new league year. Campbell has spent the past two seasons as the No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he experienced a career breakout.
Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
Former first-round pick Emile Poirier signs AHL contract

Emile Poirier is coming back to North America, signing a one-year AHL contract with the Laval Rocket. He returns after two years of playing overseas, splitting time between the KHL, SHL and Slovakian professional league. Selected 22nd overall in 2013, Poirier quickly made it to the NHL with the Calgary...
Canucks sign Ilya Mikheyev to four-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks made a big depth splash, signing forward Ilya Mikheyev to a four-year deal worth $4.75M per season. Mikheyev signs in Vancouver after a successful run with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team he signed with as an undrafted KH free agent. Mikheyev’s 2021-22 season was a bit...
Take 5: Second-half storylines

Baseball officially surpassed the season’s midway point before the just-completed All-Star break, but whatever your semantics, we have entered the
Sabres re-sign Victor Olofsson to two-year, $9.5M deal

The Buffalo Sabres locked up their big restricted free agent. Winger Victor Olofsson agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $4.75M per season, according to the team. In 2021-22, Olofsson notched the second 20-goal season of his young NHL career. Entering his fourth full NHL season, he’s amassed a total of 55 goals, 72 assists and 127 points through 188 games.
BUFFALO, NY
Flames re-sign Trevor Lewis to one-year deal

The Calgary Flames have re-signed a forward but it isn’t the one that fans want. General manager Brad Treliving confirmed to Salim Nadim Valji of TSN that Trevor Lewis will be back next season. Treliving added that the team is signing goaltender Oscar Dansk and re-signing Nick DeSimone. Chris...
NHL
