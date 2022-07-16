ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Crews rescue pets from burning home in Eugene

By News Staff
kpic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Springfield Fire crews rescued 3 cats and 3 dogs from...

kpic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

26 hoarded, abandoned cats delivered to Greenhill Humane Society

EUGENE, Ore. — 26 cats were hoarded and then abandoned in an apartment in Eugene recently. Law enforcement rescued the cats and then took them to Greenhill Humane Society for care. Greenhill tells us all 26 cats were left in inhumane conditions and exposed to ringworm, which is a...
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Minor airlifted, driver hospitalized after rollover crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver and his passenger were injured after a commercial vehicle crashed near Sweet Home on Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., police said 41-year-old Timothy Shockey was driving a semi-truck west on Highway 20. OSP said the vehicle left the roadway and rolled down a steep embankment before it came to a rest near the Santiam River.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Police convince threatening suspect to surrender peacefully

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man who locked himself in a van and attempted to commit suicide by cop was arrested without harm to the suspect or officers last Sunday night, Eugene police said. The Eugene Police Department says that just after 11 p.m. on July 17, an officer was dispatched...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Eugene man to serve minimum 50 years for killing grandparents

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a 27-year-old man to at least 50 years in prison for the murder of his grandparents in Eugene. The Register-Guard reports Nicholas Borden-Cortez was sentenced last week for two counts of first-degree murder. Borden-Cortez pleaded guilty in June to the May 2021 murder of 85-year-old Nancy Loucks-Morris and 87-year-old Gerald Morris.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Pets#Fire Burning#A Burning#Firefighters
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair. During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.
oregontoday.net

Law Enforcement at the Oregon Country Fair, July 19

UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area. Activity from Sheriff’s Deputies during the event are as follows: CITATIONS (125): 25 Seatbelt; 65 Speeding; 8 Driving while suspended/ No license; 23 Misc. moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc); 4 Misc. equipment violations; 1 DUII; 191 Warnings. OTHER CALLS FOR SERVICE: 1 Warrant arrest; 3 Trespass Complaints; 3 Traffic Hazard Complaints; 2 Theft Reports; 1 Reckless Driving; 2 Missing Person Complaints; 3 Illegal Camping Complaints; 1 Deceased Subject Report.
VENETA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lebanon-Express

Keizer woman faces manslaughter charge in fatal crash near Lyons

A Keizer woman is lodged in the Linn County Jail on a second-degree manslaughter charge after an alleged fatal drunk-driving crash on Highway 226 Saturday night, July 16, according to authorities. Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was killed in the wreck. He was a passenger in an Infiniti vehicle driven...
LYONS, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Road Work; DMV Closure; National Night Out; Doc Talk

Road work on 9th street finishes up this week as cleanup of the project continues. There is still striping left to be done. This week the City of Florence moves on to two other road projects. Beginning tomorrow portions of the roadway on 10th and 12th street will receive chip seal in the Nopal and Maple area the following week crews will be on Spruce Street from 37th to 42nd Street. Continue to use caution in work areas.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Stand By Me Day Celebration is Back in Oregon This Weekend

In honor of the 36th anniversary of the release of Stand By Me, the yearly event is back and just days away. Said to be the biggest celebration yet, the Linn County Historical Museum and the historic town of Brownsville are busy putting the final touches now. Fans of the classic movie come from all over the world to enjoy the event in Brownsville. The Linn County Historical Museum recently mentioned the pandemic had slowed them down for two years, but they are back now and better than ever. The event takes place on Saturday, July 23rd this year.
BROWNSVILLE, OR
kpic

Locals asked to join Oregon22 party as number of visitors below estimates

EUGENE, Ore. — If you've been out in Eugene so far during the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, you may have noticed things are a little quieter than expected. Travel Lane County says early estimates put the number of visitors during the championships at 100,000 or 200,000. But the reality...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Lane County Fair beefs up security measures

EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Fair opens this coming Wednesday. But there's one thing to remember before heading to the fair: Organizers are asking you to pack any belongings with you in clear bags before entering. It was a scary scene the fair last year when gun shots...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Oregon22 requires staff and athletes to wear masks indoors

EUGENE, Ore. – People will be masking up yet again while the World Athletics Championships are in town. Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases among attendees and staffers, all workers and volunteers at Oregon22 will need to wear a mask when they are in a closed or indoor space, including mass transit. Some personnel from outside the event are also being required to wear a mask indoors, including technical and medical officials, broadcasters, media personnel and contractors.
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy