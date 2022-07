While the series has shown several varieties of Devils in Part 1, it seems that fans were introduced to a new type of Devil in Chainsaw Man Part 2. Chainsaw Man Chapter 99 was released yesterday, and it shed more light on the War Devil. While fans already have theories about it being one of the Four Horsemen, the new chapter showed that it is a unique Devil with capabilities that we’ve never seen before.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO