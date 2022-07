The Renton City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits dogs sourced from puppy mills from being sold within the city. The July 11 passage of the ordinance came after public outcry and protest regarding a pet dealer in town called Puppyland, which animal rights groups have previously accused of sourcing their dog inventory from out-of-state puppy mills that put a high quantity of animals in close proximity — allegedly putting them in inhumane conditions that can make them prone to illness.

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO