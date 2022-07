EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With summer break coming to an end, parents across El Paso are feeling the burn of back-to-school costs. “It is a little bit challenging because my daughter is also very athletic, so just costs of all the things that she needs to succeed in her sport and academically, she’s going into high school, so it does pose significant challenges, we just have to make adjustments,” Jennifer Bencomo said.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO