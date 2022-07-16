ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Verde, AZ

VVAC Native American Heritage Garden is thriving oasis

By Lo Frisby
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 2, the Verde Valley Archaeology Center hosted an open house at its Native American Heritage Garden on Homestead Parkway in Camp Verde. The garden is located on the same site where multiple ancient pit houses were discovered by a developer in 2014, which VVAC excavated free of charge, according...

Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ
SignalsAZ

A Little Bit of Heaven at Rafter Eleven

Named after and located on property that is part of the original Fain family ranch in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Rafter Eleven offers a beautiful venue for guests to gather and relax over an espresso or glass of wine. For owner Dawn Wasowicz, Rafter Eleven is a way to honor her family’s history while also creating a comfortable place for friends and family to connect.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 11th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Arizona BFR Changes Hands for $75M

St. Clair Holdings sold the 155-unit recently completed community. St. Clair Holdings has sold The Overlook at Buffalo Park, a 155-unit built-for-rent property in Flagstaff, Ariz., for $75 million. The buyer is Logan Capital Advisors and the deal marked the company’s third BFR acquisition in Arizona since February 2021. Berkadia worked on behalf of the seller.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KOLD-TV

New fire sparks west of Sedona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Forestry said another fire has sparked in Wikieup which is west of Sedona. They are calling it the Big Sandy Fire. So far, it has burned around 150 acres. AZ State Forestry said it has active fire behavior. The fire is burning in dense vegetation near the Big Sandy Wash. They said multiple structures are threatened and 20 people have evacuated.
knau.org

Wildfire near Sedona grows to 300 acres

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain has grown to about 300 acres. Erratic thunderstorm-caused winds Sunday evening increased the size of the Committee Fire, which is moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush in steep terrain. Firefighters are...
SEDONA, AZ
prescottenews.com

Host Families Wanted: Cost of living increases decrease volunteer availability – Arizona Serve

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in June of 2022, the consumer price index rose to 9.1%, the fastest pace for inflation in forty years. Communities have felt raising gas prices, higher rent, and larger grocery bills. As a result, more of our neighbors, friends, and families are turning to nonprofits and government entities to fill the gaps. However, needed AmeriCorps members are not there to provide a helping hand – they cannot find affordable housing.
PRESCOTT, AZ
#Gardening#Garden Plants#Native Plant#Summer Squash#Beetles#Native American#Native Seeds
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Forecast for July 18th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Monday, July 18th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Most activity today will be over the western Rim and Grand Canyon region. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, gusty winds, and flash flooding are all possible. Storm chances decrease as you head east, especially for the lower elevations.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

Some Jerome residents fed up with visitors who don’t follow parking rules

JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For a former mining town built into a mountain, parking is going to be tough. But some of those that live in Jerome, located 110 miles north of Phoenix, are fed up with tourists taking their spots. Jerome Police Chief Allen Muma said he has received reports of residents yelling at visitors or leaving them nasty notes.
JEROME, AZ
AZFamily

What to do when you get spam texts

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
knau.org

CDC reports 10 of Arizona's 15 counties have high COVID-19 community levels

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 10 of Arizona’s 15 counties have high COVID-19 community levels. That means masks are recommended for public indoor settings. The ten counties include Coconino, Apache, Navajo, Yavapai and Maricopa. Only three counties had high community levels last week. The CDC says...
ARIZONA STATE
journalaz.com

Margaret C. Contreras

Margaret C. Contreras, 92, of Clarkdale, died July 7. A long-time parishioner of Linus Catholic Church in Norwalk, Calif., and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she will be remembered for her beautiful oil paintings. She is survived by four sons, one daughter, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held...
CLARKDALE, AZ
19thnews.org

‘There are a lot of people who don’t want to know the truth’: Why an Arizona election official is leaving her job

There isn’t an exact moment that made Leslie Hoffman decide to leave her job as an election administrator in Arizona. But over the past two years, she’s had to take stock of new realities in her job as the county recorder in Yavapai County, north of Phoenix: She’s received threatening phone calls and hateful online messages. She’s had to read countless conspiratorial emails about election security. She’s been heckled at public meetings.
ARIZONA STATE
journalaz.com

Judith L. Elsner

Judith L. Elsner, 89, of Cottonwood, died June 18. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Elsner; first husband Gerald Brown; brother David Duseberg; children Jeffrey and Janette Brown and stepson Gregory Elsner. She is survived by her sister Ruth Ann Roy; son James Brown; stepchildren Jeri Lea...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 445 PM MST. * At 400 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Montezuma Castle National Monument, or near Camp Verde, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camp Verde, Verde Village, Mcguireville, Village At Oak Creek, Montezuma Castle National Monument, Page Springs, Bridgeport, Montezuma Well, Rimrock, Middle Verde, Lake Montezuma, Cornville, Cottonwood, Wet Beaver Creek Campground, Red Rock State Park, V Bar V Visitors Center and Clear Creek Campgrounds. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

DUI CRASH CAUSES EXTENSIVE RESIDENTIAL DAMAGE

DUI VEHICLE CRASH CAUSES EXTENSIVE RESIDENTIAL DAMAGE. Yesterday at approximately 2am, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call in Castle Canyon Mesa for a vehicle that allegedly crashed into a residence. It was reported that the male driver, 34-year-old Brandon Little, a Prescott Valley resident, fled the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

