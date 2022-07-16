ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Pebble Lake Golf Course hosting U.S Blind Golf Association tournament

am1090theflag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fergus Falls, MN) -- The Pebble Lake Golf Course is hosting a tournament with visually impaired players. The U.S Blind Golf Association is sponsoring the Midwest Regional Open in...

www.am1090theflag.com

Comments / 0

wdayradionow.com

Budget for 2023 Red River Valley Fair concert series announced

(West Fargo, ND) -- After a fun-filled 2022 Red River Valley Fair, the sky may be the limit for what you could see in the future. Speaking with The Flag's What's on Your Mind program, Fair CEO and General Manager Cody Cashman gave some insight into what next year's fair could bring, besides the lemonade and fair rides sure to make you scream with excitement.
WEST FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Teens from Moorhead, Audubon hurt in serious Hwy 10 crash near Detroit Lakes

Two Moorhead teens suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and two Audubon teens were hurt in a two-car crash on Highway 10 near Detroit Lakes on Sunday, July 17. Gabriel Paul Spader and Benjamin Soloan Dickey, both 18 and from Moorhead, were taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. A third person in the car, Hunter Thomas Morehouse, 18, of Moorhead, was not injured.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Four injured in Detroit Lakes collision

(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Multiple reported accidents within F-M metro

(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple agencies are responding to two reported crashes. Witnesses say the crashes happened in two places within the metro. One along I-94 near the North Dakota and Minnesota Border, and the other near the eastbound interchange of I-29 and I-94. Officials have not shared details at this...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo investment firm, president ordered to stop doing business in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Securities Commissioner has ordered a Fargo-based investment firm, Jamieson Capital Financial and the its president, Jeremy L. Carlson, to stop conducting business in the state. According to documents, Carlson and Jamieson Financial violated state securities laws, including ‘acting as an unregistered...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Clay County Fair provides outlet for family fun

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (KVRR)- The Clay County Fair is back and families in the Fargo Moorhead area are happy to get out and bring the kids along. People say this fair is just right because it’s small enough for parents to keep track of kids, but still big enough to live up to the fair hype, with good food and a variety of rides.
BARNESVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 people killed in Moorhead crash with two semis identified

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Three members of a Twin Cities family killed when their SUV was crushed between two semitrailers on an interstate have been identified.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robert and Linda Correll, both 65, of Ham Lake, and 89-year-old Shirley Gatke, of Blaine, were killed Friday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Moorhead, about 2 miles from the North Dakota border.Relatives say the Corrells were married for 44 years and Gatkze was Linda Correll's mother.The patrol said a semi driven by a 58-year-old Wells man was stopped in a construction zone, as was the SUV. A second semi struck the SUV from behind and pushed it into the rear of the first semi.The semi that failed to stop was operated by Penner International, based in Steinbach, Manitoba. Neither semi-driver was hurt.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead To Celebrate Major Underpass Project on Monday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — What started out as a multi-million dollar idea in 2017 is almost complete and Moorhead is ready to celebrate. A ribbon cutting and party is planned at the Main 20th & 21st Streets Railroad Underpass on Monday afternoon. City officials say the underpass is just...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo clothing retailer set to close

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo women's clothing retailer that has been a staple of the community for 40 years is closing. Owner Kristi Larkin has announced on social media that she is closing Laurie's at the end of August. Larkin says a closing sale and celebration of store memories will happen August 31st.
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Fundraiser, Tuesday for Lake Park Resident who Suffered Traumatic Brain Injury

LAKE PARK (KDLM) – Community members are encouraged to come together today for a Lake Park resident who suffered a traumatic brain injury after collapsing while grocery shopping. Community members are encouraged to visit Reile’s Acres Community Center in Fargo from 4-7 p.m., today to support Nicole Turchin who...
LAKE PARK, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people reportedly killed in crash along I-94 in western Minnesota

(Moorhead, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that three people have been killed in a crash involving an SUV and two semis in Moorhead. The Minnesota State Patrol says on Friday afternoon the first semi stopped near a construction zone, the SUV stopped behind it and a second semi crashed into the rear of S-U-V, forcing it into the first semi-trailer. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash. Troopers say 65-year-old Robert Correll of Ham Lake was driving and his passengers were 63-year-old Linda Correll and 89-year-old Shirley Gatzke from Blaine. Neither truck driver was injured.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

I-94 construction frustrates driver around the area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve been heading from Fargo towards Moorhead, or the Lakes, you’ve probably run into the traffic backing up I-94. Many have been running late for work or other errands as a result. We went to see how long it really takes to get through it.
FARGO, ND
am1090theflag.com

7-18-22 The Chris Berg Show

2:35 - Ty Schonert, Flag Family Media news reporter, is live from Moorhead's railroad underpass celebration. The underpass will allow traffic through areas of SE Main, 20th and 21st Streets more safely than before. This railroad grade separation is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead’s history, and it will greatly improve safety and mobility in Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
KNOX News Radio

ND Securities penalizes Fargo investment firm, president

North Dakota’s Securities Commissioner has suspended the registration of Fargo Investment firm Jamieson Capital Financial… and ordered the firm and its president, Jeremy Carlson, to cease and desist from alleged violations of securities laws. Commissioner Karen Tyler issued the order today (Mon), saying her department began investigating Jamieson...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Rollover crash result of failing to stop near Alexandria

Alexandria, Minn. (KFGO) – A state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle reported as a driving complaint on Interstate 94, west of Alexandria, MN, around 5:33 PM on Thursday. The driver failed to stop for the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens. While the trooper was in pursuit of...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kfgo.com

Fast-moving storm dumped heavy rain in FM metro, hail elsewhere

FARGO (KFGO) – Several fast-moving storms moved through the area early Friday morning. It was a real rain-maker and unfortunately in some areas, also a hail-maker. Jim Kaiser, a lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, says the thunderstorm developed fast in the Mayville area around 1 a.m. and tracked southeast. Before the storm hit the Fargo-Moorhead area, two-inch hail was reported west of Grandin, 30 miles north of Fargo. Another storm fired up around Lake Lark, Minnesota where two-inch hail was also reported west of town.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Rare Beer Picnic returns after two years off from COVID

MOORHEAD, M.N. (KVRR)-The Rare Beer Picnic returns after 2 year hiatus. Organizers with Junkyard Brewing Company says the event sold out in just two days, a thousand tickets total were sold and people packed Davy Memorial Park for some beer tasting and live music, there was also a free meal included with the ticket purchase.
MOORHEAD, MN
lptv.org

Two-Vehicle Collision Kills One Person Near Little Falls

One person died Tuesday after a head-on collision on Highway 27 near Little Falls. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, around noon on July 12th, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 27 in Pike Creek Township. A 2016 Nissan Versa Note Hatchback driven by 79-year-old Shirley Friebe of Eagle Bend was traveling east. The other vehicle was a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Logan Klooster, 33, of Ankeny, Iowa and was traveling west.
LITTLE FALLS, MN

Comments / 0

