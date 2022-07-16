BULLETIN: Penguins Make Two Shocking Trades

The free agency market offered many options that would have improved the Philadelphia Flyers at a cap-friendly price. There are many stances for or against Johnny Gaudreau, most that expected the NHL superstar to be signed. Dave Scott pushed for an “aggressive retool,” and Chuck Fletcher cosigned. In January, mostly every fan hoped for a rebuild. Lacking a plan, Fletcher added an enforcer and a veteran defenseman from the 2021-2022 Flyers roster, neither rebuilding nor aggressively retooling.

