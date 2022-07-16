ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

BULLETIN: Penguins Make Two Shocking Trades

By Rick Buker
penguinpoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey all. I just have a moment to put up a placeholder. Penguins GM Ron Hextall engineered two stunning trades today involving our defense. In...

www.penguinpoop.com

feddup
2d ago

I liked both Marino and Matheson(who I thought played a helluva lotbetter than last year) but we received youth in return...not scoring help at least at the moment...butkeeping Geno, Rikall and Rust andhaving Guentzal gives us some balance...who knows, defense scoring improves with better teammates. Go Pens!

