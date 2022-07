PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and his nephew is in custody after a fight over who gets to sleep on the couch ended in a shooting earlier this week in south Phoenix. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a shooting near 7th Street and Fremont, just north of Baseline Road. Court documents say the person who called 911 said 22-year-old Dajoun Ty Miller had shot another relative and feared that others in the home would be shot as well.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO