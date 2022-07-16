Man accused of dealing drugs in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of dealing drugs has been arrested in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were patrolling Grananda Street when they made contact with Cedric Quentin Reaves, 38, Thursday.

Officers found Reaves in possession of a stolen gun, 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine, 1.06 pounds of fentanyl, 170.06 grams of crack cocaine, 90 pills of oxycodone and $10,442.

He was charged with the following:

trafficking in opium or heroin

habitual felon

possession of firearm by felon

possession of stolen firearm

trafficking in methamphetamine by possession (level III)

trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III)

trafficking in cocaine by possession (level I)

PWISD schedule II – four counts

PWISDschedule VI – two counts

PWISD a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

felony maintain a vehicle for controlled substances – two counts

felony possession of schedule VI

Reaves is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $675,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.