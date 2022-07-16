ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin Schools has first Bus Safety Day in 3 Years

By Jaylon Banks
 3 days ago

JOPLIN , Mo. – Joplin School District today hosted its yearly Bus Safety Day event and featured some new tech.

With the first day of school just a little over 30 days away, the school prioritizes teaching upcoming Kindergartners and 1st Graders the following:

  • Bus safety drills
  • Bus safety interactive stations
  • Educational games to familiarize kids with bus functions

Officials also unveiled a new member of their bus fleet, ‘Buster’ The Talking Bus. Buster is a remote control miniature bus with a voice modulator that someone speaks through. The school hopes Buster will help kids feel safe around the large vehicles in the future.

Volunteers said today that the event was the first one in +the last three years.

#Joplin Schools#Joplin School District
Victim named in Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police release the name of a shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Joplin Police Department states someone reported a shooting in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue. >Previous article: Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in...
JOPLIN, MO
The Jane Store a destination for food and community

JANE - With a drag of a chair across the old wooden floor, it’s possible to come home to The Jane Store – even if you’ve never been there before. Amid shelves of spices, salsa and other spreads, owners Sam and Gayla Baker work to create a place where locals and new friends can settle in for a meal or buy a few cooking supplies. But they also work to give them something they can’t order off the menu: A place they can belong.
