Joplin Schools has first Bus Safety Day in 3 Years

JOPLIN , Mo. – Joplin School District today hosted its yearly Bus Safety Day event and featured some new tech.

With the first day of school just a little over 30 days away, the school prioritizes teaching upcoming Kindergartners and 1st Graders the following:

Bus safety drills

Bus safety interactive stations

Educational games to familiarize kids with bus functions

Officials also unveiled a new member of their bus fleet, ‘Buster’ The Talking Bus. Buster is a remote control miniature bus with a voice modulator that someone speaks through. The school hopes Buster will help kids feel safe around the large vehicles in the future.

Volunteers said today that the event was the first one in +the last three years.

