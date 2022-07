EUGENE, Ore. -- The second-place finish at world championships was beside the point for Ukraine's best high jumper, Yaroslava Mahuchikh. For me, it's gold," she said Tuesday night, as she looked down at her newly won prize, one nobody would have been right to expect four months ago after she took a three-day car trip to flee her hometown and get away from the bombing.

EUGENE, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO