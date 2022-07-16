Cyndi Lauper’s son Declyn arrested by NYPD on stolen car charge

Cyndi Lauper’s son was busted in Manhattan on a stolen car charge, police said.

Declyn “Dex” Lauper, 24, was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Thursday after police saw the 2014 Mercedes-Benz he was in was illegally double parked at West 140th Street and Broadway in Hamilton Heights, police said.

A computer check determined the car was stolen, according to the NYPD which charged Lauper with a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was released on a desk appearance ticket, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Lauper is the only child of the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer and her husband David Thornton. He is a rapper who also acts under the name Declyn Thornton, and his credits include the animated series “Bob’s Burgers.”

TMZ reported that Lauper posted on Instagram about the arrest, including video that purported to show the bust.

On Saturday, Lauper posted “No time for TMZ I just want some privacy.”

He could not be reached for comment Saturday. A rep for his mom did not immediately return a request for comment.

Lauper said in a 2016 interview with The Post that she didn’t advise her then 19-year-son on his burgeoning career.

“When you’re a teenager, you’re not looking for advice from your parents — you want to do your own thing. It’s hard for any kid, especially when you have famous parents. So I never talk about anything I ever did in my career. You don’t want to live in anyone’s shadow — you need to make your own shadow,” she said.