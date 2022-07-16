ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden points to ‘selfishness’ of American troops in Saudi speech gaffe

By Mary Kay Linge
 3 days ago

Gaffe-prone President Biden evoked winces from his entourage Saturday as he spoke of the “selfishness” of American troops on the final day of his trip to the Middle East.

“For the first time since 9/11, an American President is visiting this region without American troops being engaged in combat — in a combat mission in the region,” Biden said during a speech to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“We’ll always honor the bravery and selfishness — selflessness of the — and sacrifices of the Americans who served, including my son, Major Beau Biden, who was stationed in Iraq for a year,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgcOp_0giETXct00
Joe Biden mentioned the “selfishness” of American troops in his latest gaffe overseas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken blinked hard and shifted uncomfortably in his seat as his boss made the unfortunate verbal stumble, which the White House later noted in its official transcript.

The awkward comment came two days after Biden shocked listeners in Israel by speaking of the “honor of the Holocaust” during an official visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2P8T_0giETXct00
Biden’s mistake is the latest in a string of speech gaffes.

He corrected himself on that occasion as well, quickly saying “horror of the Holocaust,” as the line was written.

It was the latest in a long list of malapropisms and misstatements from the 79-year-old president, who in recent days has erroneously spoken of the “1918” mass shooting at Parkland High School and blurted out an apparent stage direction — “repeat the line” — in a teleprompter blunder straight out of Will Ferrell’s comedy classic “Anchorman.”

Comments / 44

retired 17
3d ago

He can no longer even read the teleprompter or his large print notes. BTW - his son ‘was not a war hero’ was no where near and live action, and was an Attorney, look it up. He got the medal because of Jerkin Joe

Reply(1)
47
Brett Crabtree
3d ago

He was barely able to read the teleprompter. he was squinting bad. Nothing he said was believable or he wouldn't need a written speech.

Reply(1)
41
Kerry L. Moore Darrah
3d ago

just stay home, shut up, and stay in your basement, where you can't say anything that will embarrass America anymore than what you already have until you leave office REAL soon.

Reply
13
