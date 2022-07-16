ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Anthony Elanga claims Man Utd were not fit enough under Ralf Rangnick as youngster praises new boss Erik ten Hag

By Neil Custis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzRBC_0giETMA800

MANCHESTER UNITED'S up and coming star Anthony Elanga believes the Red Devils were simply not fit enough last season.

The team slumped to their worst ever points total in the Premier League as they struggled to enact interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s high pressing game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3phP_0giETMA800
Elanga will be looking to cement a place in the first 11 with the Premier League season less than 3 weeks away Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p5VfC_0giETMA800
Erik ten Hag has overseen two wins to start his reign at Manchester United Credit: Getty

But the 20-year-old Swede is convinced during a pre-season out here in Melbourne that things are about to change under new boss Erik Ten Hag.

Elanga said: “We’ve been working a lot, not just on the ball but off the ball as well.

“We know we weren’t as fit last season. I think we are even fitter this season, running for the team, running off the ball, running with the ball, so that elemental running and pressing is really important.

“That’s one of the things the manager has brought into the team and we are really buying into it.”

Elanga has been part of a side that have had an impressive two games on tour so far beating Liverpool 4-0 and Melbourne Victory 4-1.

He believes there has been a step up with all the players trying to convince the new manager of their worth for the season ahead.

The 20-year-old frontman said: “I feel like everyone wants to impress, especially now we’ve got a new manager, new system, new style of player. I feel it is important everyone tried to impress, it starts in pre-season.

“Since the start he’s just brought good energy and the team has bought into it. We’ve all been enjoying every single game, the sessions, It’s all about taking it step by step.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

“We are all really looking forward to the season but we’ve got pre-season first.

“We are really enjoying it so far, scoring goals. It starts in training as well, scoring goals in training then bringing it into the games, which I think is really important.

“We are getting to learn this manager’s style of play. It has been an amazing two weeks so far, being with him and we take it session by session and it has been really good so far.

“The new manager has come in so we need to buy into his details and this new philosophy of playing and his managerial style.

“We are taking it session by session and it’s been really good.”

United are set to face familiar foes Crystal Palace and Aston Villa next as they continue their pre-season tour.

They then go head-to-head against La Liga's Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano at the end of July.

Ten Hag then faces his first Premier League game at Old Trafford against Brighton.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United S#The Red Devils#Swede
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo wants shock Atletico move as Man Utd confirm Lisandro Martinez deal

Football’s transfer machine continues to grind away and speculation is rampant as Premier League clubs and those across Europe look to finalise their squads for the new season.Lisandro Martinez is headed to Old Trafford after Manchester United confirmed they have agreed a deal with Ajax worth up to £57m and the Argentine international defender will link up with his former boss Erik ten Hag.Arsenal were also interested in the Argentina international but missed out on the left-sided centre-back despite the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta appealing to him.In other news, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the verge of a shock move to Atletico Madrid, Armando Broja is edging closer to leaving Chelsea for West Ham, Arsenal are looking to tie up at least one of Oleksandr Zinchenko or Youri Tielemans and Matthijs de Ligt is Bayern Munich-bound from Juventus.Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Watch: Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd star is not for sale

Much of the focus this summer has been on reinforcing Manchester United’s squad, with Erik ten Hag’s revolution enduring a slow start in the early weeks of the transfer window. But progress is now being made, with three arrivals confirmed less than halfway through pre-season. Tyrell Malacia and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
607K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy