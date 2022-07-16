ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

19-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing firearms from Carson City home

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carson City Sheriff's Office says they arrested a man who stole multiple firearms from a residence on Friday. On Friday, July 15th, 2022, at around 12:30 p.m., Detectives with the Carson City Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Carson City, regarding the theft of multiple firearms. The...

FOX Reno

Sparks police looking for robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning. Sparks Police officers responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd. July 19 around 2 a.m., for a robbery that had just occurred. The suspect, described as a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, backpack and mask, entered the store and produced a handgun while demanding money from the clerk. The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled westbound from the store.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police looking for suspect who robbed Pizza Hut

The Sparks Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery on Monday. On Monday, July 18, 2022 at 9:15p.m. an armed robbery occurred at the Pizza Hut located at 632 E. Prater Way in Sparks. According to a witness, the suspect entered Pizza...
SPARKS, NV
Sierra Sun

Authorities arrest 3 vehicle burglary suspects in North Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Three suspects were arrested this weekend after allegedly burglarizing several vehicles, authorities announced on Sunday. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday received a report from an employee at Crystal Bay Club Casino that two male subjects had broken the window of a vehicle parked across the street at the Tahoe Biltmore Casino in the North Lake Tahoe area.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
CBS Sacramento

7 Arrested, Including 6 Grocery Store Employees, After Large Shoplifting Bust Near Tahoe

TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store. Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby. A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says. As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say. All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
TAHOE VISTA, CA
Nevada State
Carson City, NV
Nevada Crime & Safety
2news.com

Homicide Investigation Underway in Dayton in Lyon County

Lyon County deputies are investigating a homicide at the Dayton Valley Mobile Home Park. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman dead, and an unidentified man, who was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Deputies say the man’s injuries appear ‘self-inflicted’ while the unidentified woman’s injuries...
DAYTON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon sheriff: Woman found dead at Dayton trailer park

A homicide investigation has been opened after sheriff’s deputies found a dead woman at a Dayton trailer park Monday, according to a news release from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect in the homicide suffered an apparent self-inflicted wound and was transported to a hospital, the release...
DAYTON, NV
mynews4.com

Driver just charged, accused of killing Nevada activist

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Myron Dewey, an outspoken Native American activist, was killed in a car crash last September when another vehicle ran into his vehicle. For months, nobody was charged for the crash and his family thought that might be the end of the case. But ten months later, the driver was just charged. This came after deputies told Dewey's family that they were reopening the case.
RENO, NV
#Firearms
2news.com

Douglas County Deputies Identify Man Who Drowned in Lake Tahoe

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned near Zephyr Cove late Monday afternoon. Deputies say 79-year-old William Dunham of Genoa fell overboard while trying to tie his boat onto a mooring ball in Marla Bay in Lake Tahoe. Deputies say it was windy when he sank...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Carson City Sheriff responds to Uvalde report

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many of us to our core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released Sunday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass...
CARSON CITY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Kevin Beelard Killed in Head-on Crash near Foresthill Road [Placer County, CA]

The incident happened on July 12th, at around 3:00 p.m near Foresthill Road, just west of Drivers Flat Road. According to California Highway Patrol Officers, Beelard was driving a green Corolla westbound, for reasons currently unknown, the vehicle struck a Blue Acura MBX heading eastbound. The impact of the crash left Beelard, the Acura driver, and her three children, with injuries.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Six businesses caught in underage alcohol sting; six pass

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A regional crime unit checked a dozen Truckee Meadows businesses Friday to see if they would sell alcohol to an underage person and six did. According to a statement from the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit, the19-year-old volunteer bought liquor from Valley Market at 5055 Denslowe Drive, Jackson Food Store at 901 N. Virginia St., the Stick Bar at 95 N. Sierra St., Nemo’s market at 445 Wright Way in Sparks, El Guicho Liquor at 1759 Silverada Blvd. and from Our Bar at 211 W. 2nd St.
SPARKS, NV
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Collision at Greg Street [Sparks, NV]

One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision near Stanford Way. The crash took place in the afternoon of July 6th, along Greg Street just west of Stanford Way. According to police, a suburban towing a cargo trailer tried to pull out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, made a U-turn, and turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Man Charged With Open Murder in Early Morning Fatal Shooting

A Sparks man faces a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting at a bar on Prater Way. Police say they were called to the bar just after midnight on Friday, July 15, 2022 and found a man dead inside the business. Police say 36-year-old Francisco Contreras was arrested...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Illegal fireworks to blame for brush fire Near Los Altos Parkway

------------------- Original Story from July 16, 2022:. Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Los Altos Parkway in Sparks Saturday night. The fire was reported around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 and may have been started from kids playing with fireworks. Sparks and Truckee Meadows Fire responded...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fireworks caused the ‘Skystone Fire’

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Investigators say illegal fireworks were the cause of Saturday night’s wildfire in east Sparks. Now they are looking for those who set them off. A Ring camera at a home in the neighborhood below captured the moment the fireworks lit up the skies in the hills above. Then several seconds later, what would be dubbed the ‘Skystone Fire’ set those hillsides ablaze. Residents reacted with screams and shouts of ‘Oh, my God.’
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

RPD: Six local businesses fail alcohol compliance check, six pass

On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization. During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses. Of those...
RENO, NV

