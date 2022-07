KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) --The final episode of Dayton 24/7 Now’s Missing Erica Baker podcast is released on Tuesday, July 19. This six-episode series is the most in-depth investigation into the disappearance of the little 9-year-old girl from Kettering. In episode 6, we talk to those most impacted about what healing, and closure looks like to them. We also discussed new technology that shows a promise in recovery efforts and where the case is heading next.

