Queens, NY

Mets' Dominic Smith: Exits with apparent injury

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith was removed from Saturday's matinee against the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning due to an...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Sportsnaut

Take 5: Second-half storylines

Baseball officially surpassed the season’s midway point before the just-completed All-Star break, but whatever your semantics, we have entered the
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Rafael Devers has surprisingly kind response to owning Gerrit Cole

While Red Sox Twitter (and, fine, the rest of MLB Twitter as well) delights in making memes out of Rafael Devers‘ fatherhood whenever Yankees ace Gerrit Cole comes to play, the relationship between the two men seems far less contentious. After Thursday’s showdown at Fenway Park, won 6-5 after...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Phil Gosselin: Rejoins Angels

The Angels claimed Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. After being designated for assignment by Atlanta a week ago, Gosselin will move on to the organization with whom he spent the 2021 campaign. The 33-year-old ended up seeing considerable playing time for the Angels last season, logging 373 plate appearances while slashing .261/.314/.362 with seven home runs and four stolen bases. Gosselin will likely be ticketed for a utility role, with his ability to play both corner-outfield spots as well as three infield positions providing the Angels with some added versatility off the bench.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Brian Cashman’s latest sneaky depth signing could help Yankees quickly

Of all the threadbare patches on the Yankees‘ roster, the way the projected 2022 bullpen plan has twisted and turned around itself this season has largely gone ignored. When camp broke, Aroldis Chapman was the closer, Jonathan Loaisiga was the eighth-inning ace, and Chad Green and Clay Holmes were around to float below him, putting out fires with regular rest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jason Alexander: Sent back to minors

The Brewers optioned Alexander to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. After making starts in his first two appearances of the month for the Brewers, Alexander was deployed in a bulk-relief role in his final outing before the All-Star break in Sunday's loss to the Giants. He struggled mightily while working out of the bullpen, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The Brewers aren't certain to get Adrian Houser (elbow) back from the 15-day injured list by the time the team next requires a fifth starter July 26 versus the Twins, so prospect Ethan Small could be a candidate to get a call-up from Nashville to fill Alexander's spot in the rotation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returning from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: On base thrice, swipes bag

Rojas went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 victory over San Diego on Sunday. Batting leadoff, Rojas singled and stole second in the first inning while tacking on walks in the fifth and seventh to reach base three times for the third time this month. Through 16 July games, the 28-year-old is slashing .339/.431/.536 with an impressive eight doubles, nine walks and three thefts. Rojas concludes the first half with a .271/.344/.407 slash line, five home runs, 34 runs, 26 RBI and eight stolen bases in 61 games.
PHOENIX, AZ

