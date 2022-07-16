ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ABC 3 video: Hear from each winner backstage

By Nolan King, Ken Hathaway
 3 days ago
ELMONT, N.Y. – UFC on ABC 3 took place Saturday with 12 bouts on the lineup. We’ve got you covered with backstage winner interviews from UBS Arena on Long Island.

You can hear from all the UFC on ABC 3 winners by checking out their post-fight news conferences below.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ABC 3.

Emily Ducote Explains Mindset As She Battered Jessica Penne's Leg | UFC on ABC 3

Dustin Jacoby Says Unusual Nerves Left During Jam Session With Da Un Jung | UFC on ABC 3

Dustin Stoltzfus Hopes Win Proves Worth After UFC Gave Him Extra Chance | UFC on ABC 3

Bill Algeo explains call out of Chase Hooper for 'Battle of The Bird Chests' | UFC on ABC 3

Ricky Simon Doesn't Care if Sean O'Malley Accepts Offer, Ready For Anyone | UFC on ABC 3

Punahele Soriano Talks Unusual Celebration, Calls out Adam Devine | UFC on ABC 3

Lauren Murphy unwilling to call UFC title destiny, but it'd fit trend | UFC on ABC 3

Li Jingliang Breaks Down In Tears After Big Sacrifice Leads to Big Win | UFC on ABC 3

Dana White Responds To Nate Diaz 'Hostage' Comment, Requesting Francis Ngannou Fight | UFC on ABC 3

Shane Burgos Couldn't Believe Charles Jourdain's Jaw Didn't Break | UFC on ABC 3

Matt Schnell Reacts to Dana White's Bonuses, Tries to Remember Win | UFC on ABC 3

Amanda Lemos Rejuvenated By Submission Of Michelle Waterson | UFC on ABC 3

Yair Rodriguez Feels Bad for Brian Ortega, But Ready For Volkanovski or Emmett | UFC on ABC 3

MMAmania.com

Nate Diaz shoots down Dana White’s ‘three fights a year’ claim: ‘I been offered zero fights’

The back and forth between UFC president Dana White and Nate Diaz on who is responsible for Nate’s inactivity continues. Earlier this week, Diaz went on a special edition of The MMA Hour to discuss his problems with securing the final fight on his UFC contract, saying the promotion was holding him hostage. He claimed there weren’t a lot of fight offers coming his way. Instead, every interaction with the UFC had them trying to sign him to a new contract. No new contract? No fight offer, apparently.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Khamzat Chimaev reacts after booking main event fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev is looking forward to being Nate Diaz’s final UFC fight. On Tuesday, it was revealed by ESPN through Hunter Campbell of the UFC that Chimaev is booked to headline UFC 279 against Diaz. The news came as a surprise as just a week ago Diaz said he hadn’t been offered any fights and just wanted to fight out his contract. Now, he will fight out his deal against Chimaev and the Swede is looking forward to it.
UFC
FanSided

MMA Twitter concerned after news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

MMA Twitter concerned after news of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz. On Tuesday afternoon ESPN announced a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz was official for UFC 279’s main event. The bout, one that Diaz had been asking the UFC brass to make for months, will be the final fight on his contract.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Khamzat Chimaev plans ‘UFC funeral’ for Nate Diaz ahead of upcoming bout

Khamzat Chimaev is ready to go for what will be the highest profile matchup of his still young superstar career. Reported today (Tues., July 19, 2022), Chimaev is set to main event for the first time in his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) career on Sept. 10, 2022, at UFC 279. Standing in his way will be one-time Lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz. The bout will be a five-round non-title Welterweight affair.
UFC
digitalspy.com

Ric Flair reveals WWE Hall of Famer as surprise opponent for last match

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has finally revealed who he'll be facing in his last ever match at the age of 73. In May, it was announced that a special event would air on FITE on July 31 titled Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match. Ever since, fans have been wondering who Ric's opponent will be.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Brian Ortega after UFC on ABC 3 loss?

Brian Ortega is on the first losing skid of his career after UFC on ABC 3, but there could be a silver lining. Ortega (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) suffered a first-round TKO loss to Yair Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) in Saturday’s featherweight headliner at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., but the stoppage only came after he dislocated his shoulder during a grappling exchange.
ELMONT, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Official Reacts To Jeff Jarrett’s WWE SummerSlam Spot

During the latest episode of “WWE SmackDown,” it was confirmed that WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at WWE SummerSlam between the Street Profits and the Usos. The wrestling world has been reacting to the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Dana White is throwing Nate Diaz to the wolves for his final UFC fight

The longstanding beef between UFC president Dana White and Nick Diaz looks set to reach its final chapter. Diaz has long been angling to get his shot in the ring in order to complete the final fight of his contract with the UFC. Diaz has not fought since June of 2021 when he was defeated […] The post Dana White is throwing Nate Diaz to the wolves for his final UFC fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ric Flair will tag with son-in-law for final match against old, younger rivals

A former WWE star will be one of the opponents for Ric Flair in what is being billed as his final pro wrestling match ⁠— just not the one many fans were hoping for. After Flair teased a WWE connection a few days earlier, the details were revealed this evening by TMZ Sports. Flair will team with his son-in-law, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, to face longtime wrestler, promoter and current member of WWE management Jeff Jarrett and AEW’s Jay Lethal. Despite the relatively late announcement with the Ric Flair’s Last Match card less than two weeks away, the video made to...
WWE
