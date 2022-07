Natalie Marie Middleton, 60, passed away at home on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Webb City, Missouri. Natalie was born March 25, 1962 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Marland Scheffler and Carol (Klug) Scheffler. Natalie was a longtime resident of the Webb City and Carl Junction areas. Natalie grew up in Diamond, Missouri and graduated from Diamond High School. She worked for Mercy – McCune Brooks Hospital. Natalie attended Faith Assembly Church in Joplin, Missouri. She loved getting together with friends and family. Natalie was involved, for about 15 years, in the St. John’s Hospital fundraiser, “Blast from the Past” in Joplin, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Natalie liked to get in a little fishing here and there. Her kids and grandkids were her top priority. Natalie would do all she could to support them in their passions.

