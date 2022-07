Keenan Anthony Reed, 19, Carthage, Missouri, passed away early Saturday morning, July 16, 2022 in Joplin, Missouri. Keenan was born July 22, 2002 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Anthony Reed and Sarah (Witt) Hunter. He was a 2020 graduate of Carthage High School. He worked as lead for Marmic Fire and Safety in Joplin. Keenan loved sports especially playing baseball. He played baseball all four years of high school. He enjoyed fishing, loved music, working on his car, but most of all, loved his family and friends. He attended the Carthage Nazarene Church.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO