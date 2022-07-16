Authorities recover body of missing swimmer in Clinton Lake

UPDATE, Monday, July 18, 2:25 p.m. | The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man as 22-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez.

ORIGINAL STORY, Saturday, July 16 | Authorities recovered the body of a man who went missing swimming at Clinton Lake on Saturday.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted an update on social media around 10 p.m. that the body was discovered by deputies and game wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Until the man's family is notified, the sheriff's office reports no other information will be shared at this time.

"The Sheriff's Office offers condolences to his family and friends and thanks all responding agencies who assisted this afternoon," the post said.

Around 4 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, along with several other agencies, had boats in the water assisting in the search.

The other agencies involved include the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, Consolidated Fire District #1 of Douglas County, Lawrence Kansas Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

