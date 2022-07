ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman who was found dead in a pond at a Englewood country club has been identified by residents in the area, according to a report. NBC affiliate WBBH spoke to residents of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club following her death, who identified her as Rose Marie Wiegand. According to them, she was a “very kind” woman in her 80s.

