Euro 2022: Unbeaten Germany comfortably beat Finland - highlights

Henrik Stenson was removed as Ryder Cup captain for Europe, choosing guaranteed money offered by a Saudi-funded rival league over leading his team in the most celebrated event on the European tour schedule. The LIV Golf series has three additions for its next 54-hole tournament at Trump National in New Jersey next week and Sky Sports said Stenson would be leaving for the rival league. That meant giving up a captaincy that he accepted four months ago when he said, “I’m fully committed to my role as a captain and working hard toward the result we want in Rome.” The Americans are coming off a record rout at Whistling Straits last year. The Ryder Cup next goes to Marco Simone outside Rome in 2023.

GOLF ・ 12 MINUTES AGO