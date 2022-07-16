Perry Police Report July 16

A Perry man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly roughed up another man at a convenience store and stole a beer. Juan Carlos Garcia, 29, of 1009 Eighth St., Perry, was charged with assault and fifth-degree theft and was arrested on a Polk County warrant for first-offense OWI. The...
A traffic stop in Adel early Monday led to a number of drug charges against an Indianola man. Derrick Mathew Nestvedt, 39, of 6939 143rd Ave., Indianola, was arrested on 11th Street in Adel for unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, driving under suspension, OWI, failure to affix drug stamp, possession or carrying of dangerous weapon, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate.
A Clive man was arrested in Waukee Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a July 10 incident in which he allegedly assaulted his niece after she told him and his girlfriend to clear out. Day-Lon Ray Houston, 32, of 1645 N.W. 91st St., Clive, was charged with...
An Indianola man received multiple felonies after being involved in a traffic stop in Adel earlier this week. According to court documents, 39-year-old Derrick Nestvedt was arrested and charged with a Class B Felony for a controlled substance violation, a Class D Felony for failure to affix a drug stamp and serious misdemeanors for possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, operating while under the influence first offense, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of a controlled substance marijuana first offense.
A Perry man was arrested in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a female with an edged weapon. Richard Allen Keller, 41, of 1305 Sixth St., Perry, was charged carrying a dangerous weapon and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and arrested on warrants for fifth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A third person has been charged with murder in the death of a Des Moines man whose body was found in his apartment early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Des Moines resident Dustin Goben. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery […]
A Bouton man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly assaulting his wife by repeatedly knocking her down. Paul Anthony Daggett Jr., 34, of 116 W. Fourth St., Bouton, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block...
A Des Moines man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly slapping and punching his ex-wife as she slept. Patrick Wayne Willis, 42, of 4030 N.E. 46th St., Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 36000...
The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Panora man sustained only minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle near Guthrie Center over the weekend. Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Iowa Highway 25 at approximately 3:43 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Daniel Fox was traveling southbound on a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he attempted to avoid striking a raccoon in the roadway. Fox drifted onto the west shoulder and lost control, entering the ditch. Fox was ejected from the bike during the crash but did not require transport for medical treatment. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $3,500. Fox was cited for failure to maintain control and driving while license under suspension following the crash.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have arrested two individuals for the murder of an adult male at the Legacy Apartment complex Sunday night. Dontaye Jermaine Burton, 33, and Antonio Latrell Ross, 33, have been charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery. Detectives learned that the murder of a 32-year-old […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail on several charges, including kidnapping after police said he assaulted and threatened his girlfriend with a knife over the weekend. The arrest of Adrian Rincon, 52, is linked to an incident at a home in the 1100 block of […]
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
Officers and first responders were called to a possible injury accident Sunday evening on Route B in rural Mercer County. Mercer County Sheriff, Jose Lopez, reported a vehicle was involved in a rollover accident. The department noted the driver was using a seat belt and was medically cleared at the...
Des Moines, IA – According to the Des Moines Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred right after 7 a.m. Sunday morning. It happened in the 3600 block of Twana Dr. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department crews responded to investigate a report of a deceased person within an apartment.
An Urbandale minor was arrested in Jefferson with a stolen vehicle and faces additional drug charges. According to the Jefferson Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop at 4:52pm Wednesday near Lincoln Way and Cedar Street for a vehicle with no license plates. The officer found out the vehicle was reported stolen from Urbandale and the juvenile male was subsequently arrested. The minor then gave verbal permission to search a locking bag that was in the vehicle. The officer found suspected marijuana wax and smoking devices.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say 30 to 40 shots were fired in a northside neighborhood around midnight on Sunday. The shots were fired in the 1600 block of 6th Avenue. Officers also found shell casings in the 1700 block of 6th Avenue. When police arrived on...
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI is learning more about how the city of Des Moines investigates dangerous dog cases. This comes after a Postal Service worker was attacked by a pit bull on the city's south side. Now, home mail delivery to that neighborhood is suspended because letter carriers...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman tried to plow through a crowd during a party around 4 a.m. Sunday morning at the Oakridge apartments in downtown Des Moines. In video shared with KCCI, you can see the car moving through the crowd and hitting two parked cars.
