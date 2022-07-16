Perry Police Report July 16

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Panora man sustained only minor injuries after crashing his motorcycle near Guthrie Center over the weekend. Deputies were dispatched to the scene on Iowa Highway 25 at approximately 3:43 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say 26-year-old Cody Daniel Fox was traveling southbound on a 2014 Harley-Davidson Street Glide when he attempted to avoid striking a raccoon in the roadway. Fox drifted onto the west shoulder and lost control, entering the ditch. Fox was ejected from the bike during the crash but did not require transport for medical treatment. Damage to the motorcycle was estimated at $3,500. Fox was cited for failure to maintain control and driving while license under suspension following the crash.

PANORA, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO