Green Bay, WI

Green Bay paper manufacturer celebrates 10 years of being in United States

By FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An international paper manufacturer is celebrating 10 years of being in the United States. Sofidel started operating on Green Bay's west side in...

fox11online.com

Fox11online.com

Inflation hits back-to-school shopping in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After June's inflation report, experts say this year’s back-to-school shopping most likely comes with a heavy price tag and some possible shortages. New numbers from the National Retail Federation says the total amount of back-to-school spending is expected to match the record high in 2021 of $37 billion.
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo welcomes pair of porcupines

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- There's a new pair of sharp looking animals at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. The zoo recently acquired two cape porcupines. Cape porcupines are the largest porcupines in the world. They come from south Africa and can grow between 40-60 pounds. They have about 30,000 quills, some...
SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Narin’s Thai Kitchen to close its doors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Narin’s Thai Kitchen restaurant in Green Bay is set to close after more than 2 years. While the eatery has had much success, a lack of staff made it too difficult for Narin’s to stay afloat. Phanthavasunt says, “I have to work...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo director looks back on three decades of memories

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Neil Anderson has been an adopted member of FOX 11 and Good Day Wisconsin for about 28 years. And after 30 years with the NEW Zoo, retirement awaits the zoo director. “It’s been a big chapter of my life," Anderson said. "It’s been half my life here...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Little League field dedicated to late member of Preble Park Board

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Little League ballpark on Green Bay's east side has a new name: Joseph Gagnon Jr. Field. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich formally dedicated the field at Olde Preble Neighborhood Park to Gagnon Tuesday. Before his death in 2020, Gagnon helped develop parks in the Preble...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Northeast Wisconsin excited for economic boost from EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh is getting ready to welcome the World’s Largest Aviation Celebration. EAA AirVenture kicks off Monday, July 25 and goes through Sunday, July 31. AirVenture visitors will receive a warm welcome from businesses who count on the economic boost. More than 500,000 people from around...
OSHKOSH, WI
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox11online.com

Gas prices hit below $4 mark in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have hit below the four dollar mark in the Green Bay area. According to GasBuddy, a Kwik Trip in Howard is selling gas for $3.76 a gallon. GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says the $3.76 is not a bad price right now.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

A sea of sails fills Lake Winnebago for regatta

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- It was smooth sailing today in Oshkosh. The 18th annual Xtreme Regatta back-to-back sailing races took place on Lake Winnebago Tuesday morning. If football, soccer and other sports don’t float your boat, you just might want to try sailing. Organizers of Oshkosh’s Regatta say it’s every bit of a sport as anything else.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Beautiful New Jewelry Options at Diamonds & Gold

Christine from Diamonds and Gold shares some new pieces of jewelry they just got in! Take a look. Diamonds & Gold is located in Bellevue at 2071 Central Drive. Find out more by visiting their website at diamondsandgoldgb.com.
BELLEVUE, WI
whby.com

Airline flight makes emergency landing in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis–A cross-country airline flight makes an emergency landing in Green Bay. The United Airlines 7-37 bound from Newark, New Jersey to Portland, Oregon landed at Austin Straubel International Airport just before noon Thursday after the pilot had declared a state of emergency due to smoke in the cockpit.
Fox11online.com

Popular Door County cliff jumping spot can be dangerous

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- An injury at Cave Point County Park's Horseshoe area didn't slow down people jumping into Lake Michigan on Monday. The brave ones, like Stella Larson, will jump into Lake Michigan from a 20-foot cliff. "When we got here I said, 'Oh it's this cliff!" said...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays coming to The Weidner

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Weidner is ringing in the holiday season with a magic show. Billed as "a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth," The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays is set for Dec. 2 at The Weidner. The show is geared...
GREEN BAY, WI

