Anton ‘Jack’ Schmidt of Marshalltown

By The Perry News
theperrynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mass of Christian burial for Anton “Jack” Schmidt, 94, of Marshalltown and formerly of Perry will be held...

theperrynews.com

KCCI.com

Des Moines' long process to declare a dog as legally dangerous

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI is learning more about how the city of Des Moines investigates dangerous dog cases. This comes after a Postal Service worker was attacked by a pit bull on the city's south side. Now, home mail delivery to that neighborhood is suspended because letter carriers...
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison. Eddie Tipton, 59, was released from prison Friday, according to online prisoner records. Axios Des Moines first reported that Tipton had been freed from the state prison in Clarinda. Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence. Tipton worked at an Urbandale, Iowa, organization that provided random number drawing computers to several lottery states. At his sentencing hearing, Tipton told the judge he “wrote software that included code that allowed me to understand or technically predict winning numbers, and I gave those numbers to other individuals who then won the lottery and shared the winnings with me.”
DES MOINES, IA
KBUR

Mayor of small northeast Iowa town dies in car crash

Waterloo, IA- The mayor of a small northeast Iowa town died in a car crash Monday that left three others injured. The Des Moines Register reports that 71-year-old Gregory “Mike” Harter, had served as the mayor of the small town of Fairbank Iowa since 2018. According to a...
FAIRBANK, IA
kwbg.com

Boone County Hospital Announces Staffing Change

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
BOONE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
desmoinesparent.com

Monsterama Arcade in Des Moines, Iowa

If you love vintage arcade games, pizza, and hours of fun Monsterama Arcade is the place for you! Our family loves to check out fun arcade locations in central Iowa and up to now, you could find vintage games in the East Village, West Des Moines, Ankeny, etc. Now, you can find one on the south side of Des Moines! This new monster-themed arcade provides hours of fun for all ages in this family-friendly establishment. We made a visit and had a fun hot, summer day eating pizza made from local brands, drinking unlimited fountain drinks, and playing arcade games. Take a look at all the details.
DES MOINES, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Road Collision Throws Man From Tractor

Marion County was struck by tragedy over the weekend after a tractor accident left one man dead. At 2:15 pm Saturday in Otley, Iowa, 72-year-old Harold Gorter was hit while driving his tractor down Highway 163. Gorter was driving his 1974 Ford 7000 tractor and was struck by 41-year-old Chad Birkenholtz in his Honda Accord.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Former Waterloo Dentist Has License Restricted

A former Waterloo dentist has had his license restricted after the Iowa Dental Board he was not competent to place dental implants, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Dr. Paymun Bayatt, now of Sioux City, was charged with failing to maintain a reasonably satisfactory standard of competency with regard to implants. A patient of Bayatt’s in Waterloo complained to the Board which led to an investigation. Bayatt has agreed to not place implants. The Board warned Bayatt that any future violations will result in disciplinary action.
WATERLOO, IA
theperrynews.com

Expired plates lead to multiple charges for Indianola man

A traffic stop in Adel early Monday led to a number of drug charges against an Indianola man. Derrick Mathew Nestvedt, 39, of 6939 143rd Ave., Indianola, was arrested on 11th Street in Adel for unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, driving under suspension, OWI, failure to affix drug stamp, possession or carrying of dangerous weapon, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate.
INDIANOLA, IA
WOWT

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
FORT DODGE, IA
Albia Newspapers

MercyOne doctor becomes new Iowa medical director

DES MOINES — Dr. Robert Kruse, a director from the MercyOne system in Des Moines, is Iowa’s new state medical director, officials announced Monday. The announcement came from the newly formed Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, which combines the previous state public health and human services departments into one agency.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Interstate 80-35

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child is dead in a crash on Interstate 80-35 near the Highway 69 exit to Ankeny. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the Iowa State Patrol didn't confirm the details until after midnight. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The...
ANKENY, IA
K92.3

Is This The Most Educated City in Iowa?

According to US News, Iowa as a whole ranks 18th for the best education system in the country. I wanted to expand on that and dive into which city in Iowa would be considered the "best educated." It's fairly common knowledge that generally the better the education you receive, the more money you can make when you enter the workforce. That's not always the case obviously but for the most part, higher education levels generally lead to higher salaries and better jobs.
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Arrest made in Sunday homicide in central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A third person has been charged with murder in the death of an Iowa man whose body was found in his apartment early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department has announced the arrest of 35-year-old Des Moines resident Dustin Goben. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 32-year-old Sean Chapman.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Judges Pick Top New Iowa State Fair Foods

(Des Moines, IA) -- Judges have chosen their top three new foods for this year's Iowa State Fair during a competition today (Tuesday) at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. OMG Chicken Sandwich, of Chicken City. The sandwich is a chicken breast, lightly battered and covered in sugar coated corn flakes fried to golden brown and served on a glazed doughnut. As if it wasn't enough, it's topped with bacon and drizzled with syrup. It's an "OMG" combination of sweet and savory.
DES MOINES, IA

