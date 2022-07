BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after someone took approximately 700 gallons of used cooking oil from behind a Boardman restaurant. The theft was reported by a worker of Buffalo Biodiesel, Inc., who came to Double Bogey’s at the Southern Park Mall Monday to pick up the used oil and saw that it was missing from an outside storage container.

BOARDMAN, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO