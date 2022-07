DECATUR — Crediting him with guiding city government through turbulent times, the Decatur City Council approved a raise in city manager Scot Wrighton's salary. With the 5-2 vote Monday, Wrighton's annual base salary will increase from $185,000 to $200,000, a more than 8% raise. It is the first bump in Wrighton's salary since he was hired in January 2019.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO