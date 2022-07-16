Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO