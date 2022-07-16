EMBED <> More Videos Family escapes house fire in Glenolden, Delaware County

Officials say the fire started on the porch and then quickly spread throughout the house.

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family is safe after a fire erupted at their home on Saturday morning in Glenolden, Delaware County.

The flames ignited just before 6 a.m. on the 400 block of Custer Avenue.

The home was severely damaged, but everyone inside made it out safely.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.