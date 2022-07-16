ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenolden, PA

Family escapes house fire in Glenolden, Delaware County

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=056zXO_0giEKqx700
EMBED <> More Videos Family escapes house fire in Glenolden, Delaware County

Officials say the fire started on the porch and then quickly spread throughout the house.

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family is safe after a fire erupted at their home on Saturday morning in Glenolden, Delaware County.

The flames ignited just before 6 a.m. on the 400 block of Custer Avenue.

Officials say the fire started on the porch and then quickly spread throughout the house.

The home was severely damaged, but everyone inside made it out safely.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this fire.

Comments / 5

Norwood Robins
3d ago

I heard it was a overloaded cord for a portable air conditioner I heard she had several dogs did they get out safe

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Driver Critical In Crash On I-95 In Delaware County: Police

A Ford Mustang driver was critical in a crash on I-95 in Delaware County, authorities said. The unidentified victim was traveling in the southbound lanes near mile marker 3.7 in Chester Township when their pink car drove off the highway and came to a final stop on Concord Road near Bethel Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Pennsylvania State Police said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Glenolden, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
Delaware County, PA
Accidents
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle Man

Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 22-year-old Christopher Milam of New Castle, DE. Milam was last seen on July 19, 2022 at approximately 3:00 p.m. in the Newark, DE area. Attempts to contact or locate Milam have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.
NEW CASTLE, DE
MyChesCo

Man Charged with Simple Assault in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — Authorities have arrested William Allen and charged him with Simple Assault after an incident that occurred on July 16, 2022, at 9:15 PM. The victim, whose name has not been released, stated that Allen assaulted them at a residence in the 50 block of S. Hight Street in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident
CBS Philly

Local Residents Want City To Act After Multiple Crashes On Cobbs Creek Parkway In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big mess in Southwest Philadelphia after a driver crashed into a house overnight. And get this, the homeowner said this isn’t the first time this has happened. I can’t even imagine what this family is going through, except that they are counting their blessings and that they are all safe.   The speed limit on  Cobbs Creek Parkway, where the crash happened, is 25 miles per hour. Since we’ve been at the scene, cars are flying down the road.   After speaking with the homeowners, they tell CBS3 that a car going southbound entered through barriers, jumped the fence, and crashed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officials Searching For Person Responsible For Cutting Manes Of Several Horses At Philadelphia High School Farm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District wants to find the person responsible for chopping off the manes from several horses at a student-run farm in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood. Without their manes, horses can’t swat away flies that mount to their long faces. The Walter B. Saul High School Farm is located just off the busy Henry Avenue near Wigard Avenue. It’s where students learn to raise horses and people like Tammy Keorkumian like to stop and admire their beauty every now and then. “I wanted to say hello to the horses because I love the horses. I love animals so...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Four-Car Crash Leaves Two Injured In Ocean County

MANCHESTER – Two people were taken to the hospital after a dump truck rear-ended a car, causing a four-car crash Monday afternoon, police said. According to police, a Kia was attempting to make a left from Route 539 onto Horicon Avenue when it was rear-ended by a dump truck. This pushed the Kia forward, where it collided with a Toyota Prius. The Prius then spun out and struck a GMC Savana work van.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
6abc Action News

Michigan man charged after shooting that shut down I-295 in New Castle, Del.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Michigan man has been charged in a shooting that shut down a portion of I-295 in New Castle, Delaware on Sunday evening. Delaware State Police say 25-year-old Kirby Richards of Flint has been charged with two counts of reckless endangering 1st degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and criminal mischief greater than $1,000.
NEW CASTLE, DE
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy