BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee Hills Distillery plans to invest $21.3 million to add a Bristol location which will serve as the company's new headquarters. This will be the third location, with the other two being in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The company plans to create 45 new jobs over the next 5 years as the company makes an automated distillery. This will be housed on the new headquarters on close to 9 acres off U.S. Highway 11W.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO