Reduced fees for pet adoption at Wilmington, Delaware animal shelter

 2 days ago

As many animal shelters across the country contend with overcrowding, the Bissell Pet Foundation is doing its part to get homeless pets into loving homes.

The foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees through July 30.

The Action Cam was at the Faithful Friends Animal Society in Wilmington, which is one of 250 shelters taking part in this event.

The facility on Germay Drive is only charging $25 for adult cats and dogs.

