Police: UPS driver shot returning home from work in Hunting Park

6abc Action News
 3 days ago
The 38-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a UPS delivery driver was shot returning home from work on Saturday morning.

Shots rang out right around 5 a.m. on the 4200 block of North 7th Street in the city's Hunting Park section.

There has been no word on any suspects or an arrest in this case.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released.

Comments / 11

Guest
3d ago

man is just trying to earn an honest living. Perhaps whoever robbed him should get a job and do the same

Reply
13
 

