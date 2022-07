The Mega Millions jackpot will be $530 million for Tuesday since no one won it. It's the eighth biggest jackpot on record. You might not have gotten lucky with the lottery, but you may still have some money coming your way. New York State has $17.5 billion in unclaimed or "lost" funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims.

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO