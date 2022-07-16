Hubbard Police address missing person cold case rumors

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard Detective Michael Banic addressed rumors on Saturday regarding a missing persons cold case.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Hubbard resident Billie Lynn Groff, who was last seen on July 4, 1977.

Hubbard Police is lead agency in an operation involving Farrell Police and the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office in excavating a property on Memorial Drive in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

Banic said the department is aware of rumors that “Multiple bodies have been located in Farrell,” and said, “It’s just that, a rumor.”

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are continuing to work on the case.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Groff was last seen by her husband on July 4 near Westview Avenue.

Courtesy the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System

She was speaking to a friend on the phone at around 10 p.m. that night when she ended the conversation abruptly, stating “They are coming up the driveway, I have to go.” It’s not known who she was referring to.

Groff’s husband and their two children were attending the city’s Fourth of July celebration and when they got home at around 11 p.m., she was gone. Her husband filed a missing person’s report two days later.

She left all of her belongings and clothes behind. Groff was 26 years old at the time.