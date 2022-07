SAN ANTONIO – Two people were sent to a hospital with stab wounds Tuesday morning after an altercation in a bathroom at the Shops at Rivercenter. San Antonio police said just after 11 a.m., two women — one in her 30s and one in her 70s — got into a fight inside a bathroom at the mall located in downtown San Antonio in the 800 block of E. Commerce.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO