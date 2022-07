The Minnesota Vikings have roughly $9.7M in cap space. Why not be as aggressive as possible and sign as many impactful veterans as possible? Why not bring back a familiar face as well? A former Viking like Linval Joseph could add more depth, experience and strength to the interior of a Minnesota defense that is already very talented and looking to become a Super Bowl defense in 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 MINUTES AGO