ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Beastie Boys Square’ Finally Approved for ‘Paul’s Boutique’ NYC Intersection

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggFOw_0giEHspC00
The corner of Rivington and Ludlow, where the cover of the Beastie Boy's 'Paul's Boutique' was shot. Getty Images

The New York City Council have finally approved a measure to name a Lower East Side Manhattan intersection “Beastie Boys Square,” a corner popularized by the trio’s Paul’s Boutique.

The vote Thursday marked a happy end to a nearly decade-long grassroots campaign by Beasties fans to anoint the corner of Ludlow and Rivington streets – as seen on the cover of their 1989 masterpiece – after the pioneering New York rap trio: In 2014, the city council voted against “Beastie Boys Square” by a staggering vote of 24-to-1.

Cultural advocate LeRoy McCartney, who spearheaded Beastie Boys Square as well as similar landmark-naming campaigns celebrating the Wu-Tang Clan (Wu-Tang District in Staten Island) and the Notorious B.I.G. (Brooklyn’s Christopher Wallace Way), credited NYC council member Chris Marte with helping to push the renaming through eight years after that initial rejection.

“As many of us know, once the Beastie Boys hit the scene, it really changed the hip-hop game,” Marte told PIX11. “I see it as a celebration. A celebration for the Lower East Side, a celebration for hip-hop and especially a celebration for our community who has been organizing for a really long time to make this happen.”

“Thanks to the local residents, businesses, politicians, and organizations, who supported & fight for the right of the street name over the years, plus those who supported from far away,” the campaign’s Instagram wrote in a celebratory post Saturday. “[Beastie Boys] are NY Champions, and it’s about time the City gives its shine to them and to Hip Hop, lookin good LES, nYc, Hip Hop is on the map!”

“It has been a long road to get Beastie Boys Square accomplished, but I am happy to see New York government formally embracing the indigenous arts and culture of hip hop, and the street sign is very appropriate because hip hop is from the NYC streets,” McCartney told the New York Post.

Mayor Eric Adams will have to sign off on the “Beastie Boys Square” measure before a dedication date can be scheduled.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot and Killed in New York City

Click here to read the full article. A Law and Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, July 19, in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn. NBC and Universal Television confirmed the death of the crew member — who has been identified as 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro — in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
otdowntown.com

Relocating Madison Square Garden?

The Manhattan Borough President and key Manhattan legislators have coalesced around a call to relocate Madison Square Garden from atop Penn Station as part of any plan to improve the dismal station and redevelop the neighborhood. “We maintain that moving MSG is in the best long-term interests of our city,”...
MANHATTAN, NY
1010WINS

De Blasio ends congressional bid: 'Time for me to leave electoral politics'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race for Congress on Tuesday and signaled his desire to "leave electoral politics." "It's clear the people of #NY10 are looking for another option and I respect that," he said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!"
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Report: Family donated $300K to Hochul, got $367M from NY for their business

A new report says a New York City family donated $300,000 to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign and received millions from the state for their business. The Times Union reports the New Jersey-based electronic wholesaler Digital Gadgets LLC, owned by NYC entrepreneur Charlie Tebele, was paid $637 million in taxpayer funds to provide at-home Covid-19 test kits for the NYS Department of Health. The agency, controlled by Hochul, made 239 separate payments between Dec. 30 and March 25 without a formal contract or any competitive bidding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Council#The Beastie Boys#The New York City Council#Paul S Boutique
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily News

NYC subway cleaners fight off cops after gun found in car

Two off-duty MTA subway cleaners were arrested Friday for fighting with police after a gun was found in their car, police said. Gentry Pugh, 52, and Shamecca Heywood, 30, were sitting in a car outside the Whole Foods Market at N. 3rd St. and Bedford Ave. in Greenpoint when a police officer approached their car at 10 a.m. and inquired if they knew anything about a recent assault in the area. As ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy