Hatcher and Gainey will be officially inducted during Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Weekend from Oct. 29-30, 2022. The two-day celebration will begin with the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Game presented by AT&T on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 1 p.m. against the New York Rangers. Both inductees will participate in the ceremonial puck drop prior to the game and take part in the official unveiling of the AT&T Hall of Fame Rotunda at American Airlines Center. Immediately following the Stars/Rangers game, the Dallas Stars Alumni Game presented by BMO will feature the Dallas Stars Alumni Team against the New York Rangers Alumni Team. The weekend will be capped off by the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame Induction Gala presented by Truist on Sunday, Oct. 30, which will honor the inductees and feature a live performance by a well-known musical artist. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Dallas Stars Foundation.

