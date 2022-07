A bold statement, but Eddie Jackson may be the biggest bust in Bears history. In 2016 Jackson was a senior at Alabama and projected to be one of the top safeties in that years draft, until he broke his leg against Texas A&M. That put a major red flag on Jackson who may have been a first round pick. Instead he fell to the 4th round where the Bears took him with the 112th overall pick.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO