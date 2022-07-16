ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walhalla, SC

Man found dead after lawnmower overturns in Walhalla

By Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago
WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead after a lawnmower overturned in Walhalla.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Webster Bruce was using a zero turn lawnmower while spraying his yard Saturday morning when it overturned after going down a slight grade.

He was found by someone passing by around 11:45 a.m., the coroner’s office said. He was faced down beneath the lawnmower.

According to officials, Walhalla Police and Fire responded to the scene on North John Street and initiated resuscitation efforts. However, Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office said the incident is believed to have happened between 10 and 11 a.m. The rollover protection device was not being used at the time of his injury.

Bruce’s death has been classified as accidental due to crushing injury.

