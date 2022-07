Sara McMann is still scratching her head at the response she received from a call out of Germaine de Randamie. Sara McMann is getting ready for her 14th appearance in the UFC Octagon on August 13. McMann was one of the original bantamweights to come into the UFC when the division was created back in 2013. Now, nearly ten years later, McMann is still going strong. She will be taking on Aspen Ladd at UFC on ESPN 41, but that was not the opponent she originally had in mind.

UFC ・ 14 HOURS AGO