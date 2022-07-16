ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, TX

Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located

By Angela Bonilla
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department has located a teen who was...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duncanville.com

DUNCANVILLE POLICE FIND SHOOTING VICTIM INSIDE A VEHICLE

Duncanville, TX – On Monday, July 18th, 2022, at approximately 7:58 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a shooting with injuries at 200 Jellison Boulevard. The initial 911 caller advised someone inside a vehicle at that location had been shot. Officers arrived within...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
ktxs.com

Deputies, detectives awarded for actions during Mesquite Heat Fire

ABILENE, Texas — Several Abilene deputies and detectives received awards this morning recognizing their efforts during the Mesquite Heat Fire. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office awarded Deputy Anthony Casey, Deputy Kevin Waddle, Deputy Shane Gladden, Detective Melissa Gladden, and Lieutenant Jay Jones for Law Enforcement of the Quarter. The...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, TX
Corinth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corinth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Carrollton, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Police looking for suspect after a man was found shot, dead in car in Duncanville

 DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Duncanville police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car Monday night.At around 8 p.m. Monday, Duncanville police received a call that there was someone inside a vehicle that had been shot. Police found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police said there was evidence at the scene that suggested the victim may have known the suspect or suspects, who fled before officers arrived.Police ask that anyone with information about this incident contact the Duncanville Police Department at 972-223-6111 extension 4. This investigation is ongoing.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Suspect identified in Tarrant County shootout that injured deputy

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

19-year-old stabs mother's boyfriend to death, says it was self-defense

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 19-year-old told police she stabbed her mother's boyfriend in self-defense. On Tuesday, Garland police said they received a call at about 3:15 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment community at the 1800 block of Apollo Road. The caller identified herself as a 19-year-old resident of the complex, who claimed she was attacked by her mother's boyfriend, 46-year-old Tyrone Moody Henderson. She said she stabbed Henderson in self-defense as he attacked her and other family members.When police arrived at the location, Henderson was not there. Police found out he was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injury.Police said that investigators are interviewing witnesses and the 19-year-old woman is cooperating with detectives as they investigate the claims of self-defense. She is not being identified as this is an ongoing investigation, police said.No arrests have been made.
GARLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton police seeking hospital purse theft suspects

The Denton Police Department is seeking information about two suspects who allegedly stole wallets from hospital employees last month. On the morning of June 2, a suspect entered an office at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and stole credit cards, ID and checks from an employee’s purse that was inside a desk, according to a Denton PD bulletin. Then in the late morning or early afternoon that same day, a suspect went into an office at Medical City of Denton and stole an employee’s purse, which had ID, credit cards and keys.
DENTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Arlington. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. The early reports showed that a truck hauling cattle and a semi-truck were involved in the accident [...]
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Chevy Silverado#Gray Media Group Inc#Kwtx
KRLD News Radio

Dallas Police: Two teen girls shot, one dies

Dallas police are still looking for the shooter who shot two teenage girls over the weekend, killing one of them. Police say the teen girls, ages 16 and 17 were found shot at a apartment complex in the Red Bird area of Dallas Saturday morning. They were rushed to the hospital where the 16-year-old died.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Woman Killed, Man Injured After Being Hit by Intoxicated Driver: Dallas Police

A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he hit two people with his truck late Saturday night, killing one. According to the Dallas Police Department, an unidentified woman had vehicle trouble late Saturday night and stopped along the shoulder on the 2100 block of S Walton Walker Boulevard. She called for help and was soon joined by a 30-year-old man and another woman.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Trailer hauling 90 head of cattle rolls over, shuts down I-30 lane in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — A crash involving a trailer that was hauling 90 head of cattle shut down part of westbound Interstate 30 in Arlington on Monday, officials said. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday near Fielder Road. The driver of a cattle truck told police that a semi-truck had tried to switch lanes and hit the side of his truck, causing him to roll over, police said.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested in Killing of Former OU Football Player in Dallas

Two people were arrested earlier this month in the death of a former University of Oklahoma football player at a downtown Dallas apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained Tuesday by The Dallas Morning News. Antwan Franklin, 22, and Erick Garcia, 24, were booked into the Dallas County jail...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

28-Year-Old Arrested in Alleged Fatal Shooting

Dallas police recently arrested Angel Billegas on suspicion of an alleged fatal shooting. Police say they were called to a shooting in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road that evening. At about 7:32 p.m., responding officers got to the scene and found 28-year-old Jeffrey Miller inside a vehicle. He had been shot.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy